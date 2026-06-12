BJP National President Nitin Nabin met Padma Shri Dr Harsh Mahajan and former cricketer Madan Lal in Delhi. Nabin briefed them on the NDA government's achievements over the last 12 years under PM Modi's leadership, which Madan Lal appreciated.

BJP President Meets Prominent Personalities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin met Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder-MD of Mahajan Imaging Dr. Harsh Mahajan and former Indian cricketer Madan Lal in Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Friday.

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"JP National President Shri @NitinNabin met renowned radiologist and Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan today at his residence in Hauz Khas, Delhi. On this occasion, Shri Madan Lal, a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was also present with him," said BJP4India.

Following the meeting, former cricketer Madan Lal expressed satisfaction with the interaction. He stated that BJP President Nitin Nabin briefed him on the party's major achievements accomplished over the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "It was pleasure meeting young party President of BJP Mr. Nitin Nabin along with my dear friends Dr. Mahajan & Ritu Mahajan, Mr Nabin shared his view on what BJP has done over the past 12 years under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi ji," said Madan lal.

Nabin Highlights 12 Years of Modi Government

Earlier, BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition on the completion of 12 years of the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nabin highlighted that the Prime Minister is on track to become the longest-serving democratically elected head of government in India's history. "Twelve years ago, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, ushering in a new era centered on service, good governance, and public welfare. The esteemed Prime Minister ji is set to become the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in the country's history," Nabin posted on X.

The BJP leader further emphasised the "new momentum" infused into various sectors under the Prime Minister's tenure, including farmer welfare, women empowerment, and infrastructure expansion. "During this period, new momentum has been infused into poor welfare, prosperity for farmers, empowerment of women's strength, opportunities for the youth, development of health facilities, digital transformation, and unprecedented expansion of infrastructure," he added.

"At the heart of this transformative journey has been Prime Minister Modi ji's ethos of 'Pradhan Sevak' and his unwavering commitment to service. Inspired by this very spirit, we all stand fully resolved to realise the collective dream of 'Developed India 2047' through our collective efforts," he concluded.

(ANI)