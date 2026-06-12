Darakshan Hassan, a human rights advocate, says the civilian killings and mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) reflect a serious failure of Pakistan's governance and security policies, stemming from long-simmering public anger.

Darakshan Hassan, Gender Studies Specialist and Human Rights Advocate, on Friday said that the civilian killings and crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) highlight serious failures in Pakistan's governance.

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Speaking on the escalating violence, Darakshan expressed concern over the use of lethal force against civilians, calling it "very disappointing" and a clear reflection of security policy failures. She said, "The reported civilian killings in Pakistan, that's rising in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, are a very serious concern. And, firstly, it's very disappointing to see such killings, internet shutdowns in POK, and civilians getting killed. When civilians are killed, it clearly reflects a failure of the government and the security of that place."

Mass Protests Reflect Deep-Seated Anger

On the mass protests, she noted that the demonstrations reflected long-standing anger among the people. Darakshan said, "The visuals that are coming out from POK are clearly showing the mass protest, the huge protest in POK. So, we would say that's clearly reflecting the anger in people. And if we go to the nature of the protest, it is not like, I mean, the government also has its way of dealing with the mob. Like, they can use water cannons, they can use the lathicharge. But when you are using pellets and bullets and guns, and showering on the people, and people are ready to face that, that means there has been an anger, there is an anger that's been simmering inside POK for a long time, and now people find out some vent, and it's erupting."

'Pakistan Prioritised Strategic Interests Over People's Welfare'

On whether Pakistan has prioritized strategic interest over the rights and welfare of PoK people, she said, "Considering the situations there, analysts argue that Pakistan has prioritized its political interests and strategic interests in POK rather than thinking about the people's welfare, their daily needs, their meeting their expectations. Because I would say when people are satisfied with their government, they don't protest. And to this level."

Islamabad's Policies Blamed for Instability

Commenting on whether Pakistan's policy has contributed to regional instability, she added, " I think that is a clear indication of their dissatisfaction with the policies of Pakistan, or we'll say, Islamabad's rule. So that has to be... I would say, the government has to cater for that."

She further said that Islamabad's failure to provide political rights and economic development has contributed to the region's instability. "If people's needs and demands had been addressed earlier, this huge protest, civilian killings, and internet blockades would not have happened," Darakshan said.

Calls for UNHRC Intervention

On whether the UNHRC should intervene, she said, "Of course. Whenever there is a human rights violation, I would say, the UNHRC and the international platforms for human rights must intervene in it." (ANI)