Jammu Municipal Corporation has introduced AI-powered cameras on garbage trucks to detect potholes and other civic issues. The civic body also launched a new cold-mix technology-based machine for faster pothole repairs across the city.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has introduced a cold-mix technology-based pothole patching machine and installed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras on garbage collection vehicles to detect potholes and other civic issues across Jammu city, JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav said on Thursday.

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Speaking to ANI, Yadav said complaints regarding potholes on roads in Jammu had been regularly received by the civic body and, on some occasions, had also resulted in accidents. He said the new machine would help the corporation address such issues in a shorter time.

AI-Powered Civic Monitoring

To identify roads requiring attention and determine priority areas for repairs, JMC has installed AI-powered cameras on 10 garbage collection vehicles operating across the city. The cameras automatically detect potholes while carrying out routine operations and generate information for further action by the corporation.

According to Yadav, the AI system is also capable of identifying around 22 categories of civic issues. These include roadside garbage, ongoing construction activity, fallen poles, streetlights functioning during daytime and locations where footpath repairs may be required.

The information generated through the cameras is transmitted to JMC's control and command centre, where it is registered through the system. The commissioner said the corporation receives the inputs and can subsequently deploy teams to the locations concerned.

New Cold-Mix Pothole Patching Machine

"The aim is to automate processes, minimise human intervention and leverage technology to provide better services and amenities to the public," Yadav said, adding that the corporation's IT team would spearhead the initiative and ensure effective use of the information gathered through the AI tools. On the pothole patching machine, Yadav said it uses cold mix technology and is intended for roads where potholes are causing inconvenience to commuters. He clarified that the machine is not suitable for roads that are completely damaged and require large-scale reconstruction. The commissioner said filling a single pothole takes about five to ten minutes. In cases where several potholes are reported at one location, the repair work can be completed within approximately two hours.

Other Civic Upgrades

Yadav further said JMC has deployed seven mechanical road sweepers for road dust cleaning operations during night hours. He added that drainage desilting machinery is also being upgraded after approval was received for the same. (ANI)