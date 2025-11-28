A UP groom in Agra refused a Rs 31 lakh dowry during his wedding, accepting only Rs 1 as shagun. His gesture, against the dowry system, won widespread appreciation and promoted equality and dignity in marriage.

In a remarkable and deeply moving gesture that has drawn widespread admiration, a groom from Muzaffarnagar refused a dowry of Rs 31 lakh during his wedding ceremony in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, choosing instead to accept only Rs 1 as shagun. His decision, made openly before a hall full of guests, stunned the gathering and sparked renewed conversations about rejecting the dowry system and promoting dignity and equality in marriage. The incident, now widely shared across social media and local reports, has since emerged as a celebrated example of quiet yet powerful resistance against an age-old practice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dowry Plate Returned With Folded Hands

Eyewitnesses said the bride’s family had arranged the money neatly on a ceremonial plate during the tilak ritual. The 24-year-old bride had lost her father during the Covid pandemic, and her family had painstakingly arranged the money with the belief that it was expected as part of traditional customs.

However, 26-year-old groom Awadhesh Rana bowed before the plate, folded his hands, and returned the money. “I have no right to take this. This is the bride’s father’s hard-earned money. I cannot accept it,” he said. His quiet refusal initially left the crowd in stunned silence before the gathering broke into applause.

Family Supports His Decision

Awadhesh’s parents wholeheartedly supported his stance, earning respect from both families. The bride’s relatives expressed deep gratitude, relieved that the financial burden they had prepared for would no longer overshadow the occasion.

The wedding continued with genuine warmth, and rituals such as the jaimala and kanyadaan were performed with renewed grace. The bride later left for her new home smiling, as villagers praised the groom’s action as a much-needed statement against dowry and a step towards equality in marriage.

Villagers Laud a Symbolic Stand

Locals said the groom’s simple act of returning the money with folded hands has become the talk of the district. Many described it as a symbolic rebuke to dowry seekers and a reminder that marriage should be rooted in respect rather than financial exchange.

“Their wedding has now become a widely celebrated example of rejecting harmful social customs,” a villager said.

Groom Reiterates His Stance

According to TOI, Awadhesh, a cosmetics businessman from Nagwa village, reiterated his stance. “During our wedding on November 22, my wife Aditi Singh’s family was giving Rs 31 lakh as dowry, but we returned it because we are against the dowry system,” he said.

Aditi, who completed her MSc, has been living with her maternal grandfather, Sukhpal Singh, along with her brother after losing their father, Sunil Singh, during the pandemic. Her marriage was arranged by her grandfather, who was deeply moved by the groom’s principled action.

A Marriage Defined by Dignity, Not Dowry

Aditi’s mother, Seema Devi, originally from Rankhandi village in Saharanpur, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the groom’s gesture. For her family, the refusal of dowry brought relief, dignity, and restored faith in the idea of a marriage built on mutual respect rather than financial expectations.

As the story continues to spread, the incident stands as a powerful reminder that meaningful social change often begins with individual choices. It reinforces that customs harming equality can be challenged with courage, humility, and conviction.