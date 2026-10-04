High drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a woman allegedly clung to the bonnet of a moving car when she confronted her husband, who was reportedly travelling with another woman, police said.

High drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a woman allegedly clung to the bonnet of a moving car when she confronted her husband, who was reportedly travelling with another woman, police said. The woman, identified as Sunita Singh, allegedly spotted her husband, Mayank Singh, inside the car with his alleged girlfriend, Mahi Verma. Sunita confronted the duo, triggering a heated argument.

The situation reportedly took a dangerous turn when Mayank allegedly attempted to drive away while Sunita was standing in front of the vehicle. A video of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows Sunita desperately holding on to the bonnet as the car moves through the area.

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Husband, Alleged Lover Arrested

Following the incident, Lohianagar police arrested Mayank and Mahi in connection with the case, officials said. Police also recovered and seized the car allegedly used during the incident.

Area officer Kotwali Sangram Singh said the case involved an alleged attempt by the husband to run over his wife after she confronted him upon seeing him with another woman.

"The woman saw her husband with his alleged lover. After which an argument broke out after which the Husband tried to kill her," Singh said.

Police said the vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway.

Video Of Woman Clinging To Bonnet Surfaces

The incident came to light after a video showing Sunita clinging to the bonnet of the moving car surfaced. The footage shows the woman holding on to the vehicle as it continues moving, prompting concerns over the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Police are now examining the video and other evidence.