A woman was allegedly struck by a car and carried on its bonnet for some distance following a dispute near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A woman was allegedly struck by a car and carried on its bonnet for some distance following a dispute near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A video capturing the incident has surfaced on social media and gone viral. According to preliminary police information, the woman allegedly spotted her partner travelling with another woman and attempted to stop the car. A heated confrontation quickly escalated when the driver allegedly accelerated, hitting the woman and carrying her on the bonnet as the vehicle continued moving.

The woman then fell off the bonnet and the car was reportedly driven towards her again, raising concerns that the driver may have attempted to run her over.

Scroll to load tweet…

The driver then allegedly fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind. People who witnessed the incident gathered around her before informing the police.

The woman sustained injuries in the incident. Police have now launched an investigation into the case.