Census 2027 Phase II has begun with self-enumeration in select states. Residents can submit details online via the official portal, with door-to-door field visits scheduled to follow the digital submission window.

Census 2027 Phase II Self Enumeration Begins in Select Indian States

The Self-Enumeration (SE) process for Phase II of Census 2027, covering Population Enumeration (PE), commenced in Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand on Monday. The step was taken following the completion of the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase I of Census 2027 across 35 states and Union Territories (UTs), except Manipur, marking the completion of the first phase of the Census exercise.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said residents can submit their household details online till November 30 under the Phase-II Self-Enumeration process under Population Enumeration. The corresponding house-to-house Population Enumeration in these states and areas will be conducted from December 1 to January 4, 2027, followed by a revisional round from January 5 to 9, 2027, said the Ministry in a statement. It mentioned the reference date for these states and areas as 00:00 hours of January 5, 2027.

In the remaining states and Union Territories, the MHA further said that Population Enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027. The provision for Self-Enumeration in these states and UTs will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027, prior to the commencement of house-to-house visits by Enumerators. The reference date for Census in these States/UTs will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

For the first time, Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools, with Self-Enumeration introduced as an additional facility. It is a secure, convenient and user-friendly web-based facility available in 16 Indian languages. To participate in Self-Enumeration during Phase II, residents can log in to the official portal se.census.gov.in using their mobile number (preferably the one registered during Phase I) along with basic details and answer 40 notified questions covering household and individual particulars. Upon successful submission, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) is generated, which is to be shared with the Enumerator during the subsequent field visit to complete the process.

While Self-Enumeration allows residents to provide their details online at their convenience, the MHA said enumerators will continue to carry out door-to-door visits in all allocated blocks. The Ministry made it clear that Households that do not opt for Self-Enumeration will be covered during the house-to-house visits by Enumerators. It further clarified that all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning, and that residents are encouraged to actively participate in this important national exercise and extend their cooperation to enumerators.