Winning the lottery is wonderful, but receiving the reward money requires proof and paperwork. After the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026, ticket holders must check their numbers and series before addressing authorities.

Winning a lottery is exciting, but collecting the prize money involves following specific verification and documentation procedures. After the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026 is announced, ticket holders must carefully check their ticket numbers and series before approaching the authorities.

From claiming smaller prizes at authorised retailers to submitting high-value winning tickets to the Punjab State Lottery Directorate, here's a guide to the verification process, documents required and important deadlines.

How Can You Check Your Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Ticket?

When the winning numbers are revealed, ticket holders should compare the numbers and series on their tickets with the official lottery results.

Major prize winners must match the whole ticket number and series. However, certain minor rewards are granted depending on the last four digits of the ticket number.

Winners should double-check all details before submitting a reward claim. Keeping the original ticket secure is very crucial because it acts as documentation of the winning entry.

Also Read: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026: ₹12 Crore Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

How can I claim the Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026 Prize Money?

The method for claiming the reward varies depending on the amount won. According to the published instructions, winners may approach the following authorities:

Winners of less than ₹10,000 can get their prize money from approved stores or businesses in Punjab.

To claim the prize of ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, submit the winning ticket to the Punjab State Lottery Office.

Winners of more than ₹1 lakh must submit their tickets to the Directorate of Lotteries, Punjab Government.

Lottery winners must file their claims within the specified time frame, which is said to be between 30 and 90 days after the draw date. The exact deadline should be verified in the official scheme notice.

Documents Required for Claiming Punjab Lottery Prize Money

Winners must have the following documentation available when filing their claims:

The original winning lottery ticket must be autographed on the reverse.

A photocopy of the Aadhaar card or another government-issued ID.

Recent passport-sized pictures.

Completed application forms are available at the Punjab Lottery Office or on their website.

Bank account information, together with a copy of the passbook or a cancelled check.

Important Things Lottery Winners Should Remember

Lottery winners should avoid delaying the claims process, as tickets presented after the deadline may not be accepted. They should also check that the original ticket is not destroyed or misplaced.

Before submitting documentation, winners should check with the Punjab State Lottery officials to ensure they understand the applicable prize-claim procedures, needed paperwork, and deadline.

The Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery is an annual draw held during Diwali celebrations to commemorate Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Important editorial checks

Before publishing, please verify two details:

- The source mentions a claim period of 30–90 days. Confirm the exact deadline in the official lottery notification; do not present 90 days as a universal deadline.

- The prize-claim authority and thresholds should also be checked against the official scheme rules.

Disclaimer: Lottery results and prize-claim processes should always be confirmed using official Punjab State Lottery announcements. The information provided here is for general knowledge and does not supersede the official scheme rules.