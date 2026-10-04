A high-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a man climbed an 80-foot Jio mobile tower and refused to come down, allegedly after a marital dispute drove his wife to leave for her parental home.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a man climbed an 80-foot Jio mobile tower and refused to come down, allegedly after a marital dispute drove his wife to leave for her parental home. The man, identified as Faiz, reportedly climbed to the top of the tower after quarrel with his wife. Following the dispute, his wife left for her parental home in Amroha district.

Instead of attempting to resolve the matter on the ground, Faiz climbed the towering structure and began demanding that his wife be brought back. He remained at the top and refused to come down despite repeated attempts by people gathered at the spot to persuade him.

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A bystander also recorded a video of the dramatic scene, which later spread across social media.

The viral video eventually alerted the authorities, prompting police and fire department personnel to rush to the location. Officials repeatedly tried to convince Faiz to climb down and, after considerable effort, succeeded in bringing him safely to the ground.