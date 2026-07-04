On a two-day visit to UP, BJP President Nitin Nabin expressed optimism that the state will achieve 'developed state' status before 2047. He lauded CM Yogi Adityanath and said his visit aims to streamline the party's roadmap for the 2027 polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, currently on a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh, expressed high optimism for the state's development, projecting that Uttar Pradesh will achieve "developed state" status well ahead of the national vision for 2047. Addressing the party's strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Nabin noted that the political momentum is already palpable among the public. He lauded the collaborative efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state party leadership, asserting that their dedication is effectively transforming Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam Pradesh."

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"Yogi Adityanath ji, the state president, and the entire team are working with immense dedication to transform the state. I am confident that as we work toward the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Uttar Pradesh will have already crossed the milestone of becoming a developed state," Nabin stated. Reflecting on the party's journey since 2014, Nabin underscored the grassroots impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "When we headed into the 2014 elections, the nation saw the son of a tea-seller rise to become the Prime Minister. Similarly, the people of Uttar Pradesh are defined by their hard work and resilience. The youth of this state have always been at the forefront through their struggle and dedication."

Nabin's Organisational Visit and Poll Strategy

Nabin's visit to the state capital includes high-level organisational meetings with senior leaders, NDA allies, and booth-level workers. The visit is considered a vital move to streamline the party's roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls, with the national leadership anising Uttar Pradesh's role as the primary engine for national growth.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, received BJP National President Nitin Nabin with a grand welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Saturday, marking the start of a crucial two-day organisational tour of the state. The visit is being seen as significant for strengthening the party organisation ahead of upcoming political developments, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. (ANI)