Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at Congress over its internal turmoil, saying 'one reaps what one sows'. He also lauded a new ordnance factory in Shivpuri and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress, citing the ongoing internal turmoil within the opposition ranks. Responding to questions regarding the current state of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and the recent public dissent shown by party leaders in other states, Scindia remarked, "Jaisi Karni, Waisi Bharni"

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New Era for MP Defence Manufacturing

During his two-day visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia lauded the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremony for a new ordnance factory in Shivpuri, terming it a monumental gift for both the region and the state of Madhya Pradesh. The project, which will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is being described by Scindia as the beginning of a "new era".

"This will be a historic moment. The factory will not only generate significant local employment but will also place Madhya Pradesh on the national map for defence manufacturing," Scindia stated.

Scindia Confident on Datia Bypoll

Addressing the upcoming Datia bypoll, the Union Minister expressed full confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects. "The election has been announced, and the BJP is in full swing. My request to the people of Datia is to continue the wave of development and progress that is touching every corner of the state. I have previously worked to bring an airport and several trains to Datia, and we must continue this momentum to integrate the region into the national mainstream," he said.

He added that he remains ready to campaign in Datia whenever the party organisation assigns him the task.

'My Eyes Are Fixed on Development'

When questioned about the current state of the Madhya Pradesh Congress and the recent dissent shown by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Scindia refrained from commenting on internal matters of other parties, stating, "I will not comment on the state of other parties, but one reaps what one sows."

Emphasising his own focused approach to governance, Scindia remarked, "I am not one to look left or right. I am like a racehorse wearing blinders; my eyes are fixed only on 'development and progress'. That is my target and my finish line, and I will never compromise on that. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are committed to contributing to the nation's growth. Let other parties manage their own affairs; as a BJP worker, our goal is to build the nation." (ANI)