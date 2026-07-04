A 35-year-old gram panchayat assistant secretary, swept away while crossing a flooded culvert in Ujjain, was found dead in the Chambal River after a two-day search. The man, Surya Pratap Singh, fell into a stream with his motorcycle.

A body of a 35-year-old gram panchayat assistant secretary, who was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, was recovered from the Chambal River on Saturday after a two-day search operation, officials said.

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The deceased, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, was swept away along with his motorcycle on Thursday evening while crossing an old culvert submerged due to heavy rainfall and strong water flow in Gawdi Lodha village under Badnagar Tehsil in the district.

Intense Two-Day Search Operation

Upon receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, Home Guards, along with locals, launched a search operation that continued for nearly two days. Home Guard Commandant Santosh Jat told ANI, "The incident occurred in Gawdi Lodha village of Badnagar tehsil, where the assistant secretary accidentally fell into a flooded seasonal stream after his motorcycle slipped on Thursday night. The Home Guard and SDRF teams from Ujjain immediately launched a search and rescue operation."

During the same night, the victim's motorcycle was recovered about 300-400 metres from the spot in the stream. However, despite day-long search efforts on Friday, the victim could not be traced, Jat said.

"This morning, the teams launched a rescue operation in the Chambal River and the body was recovered about 4-5 kilometers away from the accident site. Our teams had been carrying out the rescue operation continuously for the past two days, and after sustained efforts, we were able to recover the body today," the Home Guard Commandant said.

He added that the operation was particularly challenging due to the strong current, muddy conditions and rising water level in the Chambal River.

A total of 16 personnel from the Home Guard and SDRF participated in the rescue operation, the official said.

Officials Urge Caution During Monsoon

He further appealed to the public to exercise caution during the monsoon and not attempt to cross overflowing bridges or culverts in two-wheelers or four-wheelers. (ANI)