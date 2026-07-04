HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh says the Congress has started preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls with a 2-day organisational meeting to review govt and party performance, formulate future strategy, and address internal matters.

Congress Eyes 2027, Holds Key Organisational Meet

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said the ruling Congress has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party holding a two-day organisational meeting to review both the functioning of the government and the party organisation.

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Speaking to reporters after attending the organisational meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, Singh said the discussions would focus on strengthening the organisation, assessing the government's performance and formulating the party's political strategy for the next Assembly elections. "The two-day meeting is extremely important from the perspective of the 2027 Assembly elections. Along with strengthening the organisation, we will review the functioning of the government and discuss our future political strategy in detail," Singh said.

The Congress leader said the meeting is being attended by Congress incharge Rajni Patil, state ministers, MLAs, organisational office-bearers and senior leaders associated with the party. "We will have positive discussions with all stakeholders. The suggestions made by the party leadership and the state in charge will form the basis of our preparations for the next elections," he said.

The minister added that the review would not be limited to organisational matters alone. "We will also assess the performance of the government. Along with highlighting our achievements, we will openly discuss areas where improvements are needed so that we can perform better and reach the people with greater confidence," he said.

Resolving Internal Rifts

Responding to the ongoing differences between Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Kinnaur District Congress Committee president Nigam Bhandari, Singh expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved through dialogue. He described Negi as a senior party leader who has served multiple terms as MLA and minister, while Bhandari represents the younger leadership and has recently been entrusted with organisational responsibilities.

"I recently met Nigam Bhandari and advised him to respect senior leaders and follow the party's directions. Differences arise in families as well as political parties, but they can always be resolved through dialogue," Singh said. He added that Kinnaur has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress and expressed confidence that it would continue to remain so.

Probe Demanded into Ram Temple 'Irregularities'

Further, commenting on the alleged financial irregularities relating to donations and land transactions associated with the Ram Temple, Singh termed the matter "deeply unfortunate" and called for a fair and impartial investigation. Singh said he was among the few people from Himachal Pradesh who had been invited to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and participated with devotion.

"If allegations of financial irregularities emerge in connection with a temple that is associated with the faith of millions of people, it is a matter of serious concern. The facts relating to donations and land transactions must be investigated impartially," he said.

He demanded that the probe be conducted under the supervision of a sitting or the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court to ensure complete transparency. "Whoever is found guilty should face strict action, irrespective of their position," he added.

Monsoon Preparedness Review

On the prevailing monsoon situation in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said the state government is fully prepared to deal with any emergency. He said a high-level review meeting has been convened with all concerned departments, while officials have already been deployed in vulnerable areas.

"Poklane machines and other essential equipment have been pre-positioned so that relief and restoration work can begin immediately in the event of road blockages or any natural disaster. The government is closely monitoring the situation and will take prompt action wherever required," Singh said. (ANI)