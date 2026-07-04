HPCC President Vinay Kumar said the party has started organisational groundwork for the 2027 Assembly polls, focusing on strengthening the Congress from the booth level and expanding its block and district units across the state.

HP Congress Kicks Off Preparations for 2027 Polls

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar on Saturday said the party has begun laying the organisational groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections, with a major focus on strengthening the Congress from the booth level upwards and expanding its organisational structure across the state.

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Speaking to reporters before the HPCC General House meeting in Shimla, Kumar said the meeting would deliberate on strengthening booth-level organisation, expanding block and district units, and preparing the party's electoral strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections. "The primary objective of this meeting is to prepare the organisation for the 2027 Assembly elections. Suggestions will be sought from district and block-level leaders, and our future political strategy will be formulated accordingly," Kumar said.

He said district presidents, block presidents, members of the state executive committee and office-bearers from across Himachal Pradesh had been invited to participate in the meeting.

Strengthening Organisational Structure

Kumar said several important organisational issues would be discussed to strengthen the party structure. "All block presidents have been directed to constitute their respective block executive committees by July 15 and submit their reports to the Pradesh Congress Committee. Thereafter, all block units will begin organisational activities in an active manner," he said.

He added that the meeting would also discuss the expansion of the party's frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and other affiliated cells, while seeking suggestions from office-bearers to make the organisation more effective across the state.

Party to Mediate Internal Conflicts

Responding to the ongoing differences between Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Kinnaur District Congress Committee President Nigam Bhandari, Kumar said he had personally spoken to Negi over the phone. He said the minister is currently on a tour of Kinnaur, but the party leadership would bring both leaders together to resolve the issue through dialogue.

"Congress in-charge Rajni Patil also wants both leaders to sit together and remove any misunderstandings through discussions," Kumar said.

'No Parachute Entry' in Appointments

Reacting to questions over Negi's reported objections to decisions taken by the party high command, Kumar said all organisational appointments are made strictly in accordance with the prescribed process. "There has been no 'parachute entry'. Those who have been entrusted with responsibilities have been selected through the organisational process. The directions of the Congress high command are clear and firm," he said.

Review of Local Body Poll Performance

Kumar said the party would also review its performance in the recently concluded Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Body elections. "Wherever the party suffered defeats, we will analyse the reasons. Leaders and workers who performed well will be given greater responsibilities, while shortcomings will be identified so that the organisation can be further strengthened," he said.

He said the General House meeting is significant from the perspective of organisational consolidation and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the leadership aiming to expand the organisation, enhance worker participation and formulate a strong electoral strategy for the state. (ANI)