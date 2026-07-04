J&K LG Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting on the Amarnath Yatra 2026, addressing the issue of many unregistered pilgrims. The administration stressed that only those with valid registrations will be allowed, appealing to others to postpone their visit.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the overall management and ground situation of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

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The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Pankaj Thakur, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB); Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; senior officers of the Civil Administration, Police, Security Forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, and other concerned departments. The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the movement of pilgrims, traffic management, security arrangements, accommodation, registration status, and other logistical aspects to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Yatra, according to the release.

Unregistered Pilgrims Causing Delays

During the meeting, it was observed that an unusually large number of pilgrims have been arriving without valid registration, which is causing long waiting times for pilgrims to conduct Yatra.

According to the release, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the Yatra is being conducted in accordance with the prescribed ceiling of pilgrim movement on the Yatra tracks, in pursuance of the Supreme Court's orders. Therefore, adherence to the registration schedule is imperative for ensuring the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims. It was reiterated that only pilgrims possessing valid registration for the designated date shall be permitted to proceed on the Tracks leading to the Holy Cave Shrine.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the intending unregistered pilgrims to defer their travel for the next few days in order to avoid any inconvenience upon reaching Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has, therefore, asked all intending pilgrims to complete the mandatory registration process and obtain a valid Yatra Registration Permit for their allotted date before commencing their journey to Jammu and Kashmir. Pilgrims are requested not to travel without confirmed registration, as they shall not be permitted to proceed on the Yatra

Security and Logistics Reviewed

The Lieutenant Governor further reviewed the security and logistics arrangements for the Yatra. He directed all departments and security agencies to keep working in close coordination and to maintain continuous liaison with all stakeholders, including Langar organisations, service providers and other NGOs for a safe, seamless, spiritually enriching and fulfilling Yatra. (ANI)