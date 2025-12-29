A viral video shows a Muslim woman being chased, stopped and verbally abused after men falsely accused her of insulting PM Modi. Despite repeatedly denying the claim and calling her remark a joke, the woman was threatened and called a 'terrorist'.

A disturbing video from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after a Muslim woman was chased, stopped and verbally abused by men who falsely accused her of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video, which has gone viral on Instagram, X and other social media platforms, shows a man on a motorcycle chasing the woman, who was riding pillion on another bike. The incident has raised serious concerns about mob behaviour, intimidation and the safety of women in public spaces.

In the video, a man on a bike can be heard repeatedly shouting, 'Gaali doge toh achchha nahi hoga' (It will not be good if you abuse), while chasing the woman.

The woman responds that she has not abused anyone, saying she would only give 'pyar wali gaali' (a joking or friendly remark) instead to Modi. Despite her denial, the man continues to chase the bike and asks them to stop.

Once they get down, the man continues to scold the woman, accusing her of abusing the Prime Minister. He is heard saying words to the effect of 'Modi ji ko gaali doge toh theek nahi hoga' (It will not be right if you abuse Modi ji).

Woman denies accusation and explains remark

Throughout the confrontation, the woman repeatedly denies abusing the Prime Minister. She explains that she only made a joking comment, saying something like, 'In sab ko girlfriend dila do' (Get these people girlfriends). She clearly states that she had no intention of insulting the Prime Minister.

The woman is heard saying in the video that Modi ji works for women and that she would not abuse him. She adds that her comment was meant as a joke, but the men took offence.

Abuse and communal slur caught on camera

The situation becomes more serious when the man and others around him are heard threatening and verbally abusing the woman. At one point, the woman is called a 'terrorist', a remark that many on social media platforms described as deeply offensive and communal.

People standing nearby can be seen supporting the man, rather than stopping the abuse, which further angered viewers online.

Strong reactions on social media

The video sparked strong reactions across social media platforms, especially on Instagram and X. Many users condemned the man's behaviour, calling it open harassment and intimidation. Several comments pointed out that the woman was threatened in public and labelled unfairly.

Some users expressed sadness over the crowd's silence, while others linked the incident to unemployment, political intolerance and rising mob behaviour. A number of comments stressed that freedom of speech applies to expressing opinions about political leaders and does not justify harassment.

On X, several users praised the woman's calm and courage, saying she did not appear afraid despite the threats and abuse.

The incident also sparked debate over women's safety, freedom of expression, and the growing trend of people taking the law into their own hands.

Many users questioned why a private comment, even if misunderstood, led to a public chase and confrontation. Others asked why communal labels were used in a situation involving a political claim.

As of now, there is no information on police action related to the incident.