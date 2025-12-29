A video of an overseas Pakistani angrily confronting Sindh minister Saeed Ghani in mall has gone viral. The man accused PPP of ruining the city. Social media reactions were sharply divided, with many criticising Karachi’s governance.

A video showing an exchange between an overseas Pakistani and Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani inside a shopping mall has gone viral on social media, sparking intense debate over Karachi's condition and the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The viral video, recorded by the man himself, shows him confronting Ghani in public and accusing him and his party of destroying Karachi. Ghani appears uncomfortable during the exchange and continues walking while the man follows him and continues speaking angrily.

The clip has since triggered strong and divided reactions online, with many users criticising the PPP, while others questioned the manner and language used during the confrontation.

‘You ruined my city,’ man tells Saeed Ghani

In the video, the man, an apparent overseas Pakistani, says he left Karachi more than 32 years ago because the people like him (Ghani) ruined his city. He tells Saeed Ghani that people like him are responsible for the city’s decline.

“You guys ruined my city, literally,” the man says while recording the video. He adds that he “ran away” from Karachi decades ago because of poor governance and corruption.

When Ghani responds by saying that this is the man's point of view, the man strongly disagrees and insists that it is not an opinion but a fact. He continues accusing the minister and the PPP of corruption and poor rule.

Minister avoids confrontation, keeps walking

Throughout the video, Saeed Ghani does not engage in an argument. He appears uncomfortable and keeps walking away from the camera. The man follows him for some distance, repeatedly telling him to feel ashamed of himself and his party (PPP).

According to social media users who shared the clip, Ghani was at the mall with his son at the time. Some users praised the minister for remaining calm, while others said public anger like this reflects deep frustration among Karachi residents.

Social media reacts with anger and debate

The video quickly spread across platforms, drawing thousands of comments. Many users strongly criticised the PPP, calling it corrupt and blaming it for Karachi’s poor infrastructure, governance problems, and living conditions.

Some comments praised the man for openly confronting a powerful politician, saying such anger is natural when people feel ignored for years. Several users wrote messages saying Karachi has been neglected despite contributing heavily to Pakistan’s economy.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, others criticised the man’s language and tone, saying political disagreement should remain respectful. A few users wrote in Urdu that politics should be based on discussion, not abuse, and that dignity should be maintained even during protest.

One user defended Saeed Ghani, saying he behaved politely and did not react despite provocation. Another wrote that if performance is weak, criticism can happen anywhere, but personal insults should be avoided.

The video also reignited long-standing anger over Karachi’s infrastructure problems, water shortages, waste management, and governance.

About Saeed Ghani

Saeed Ghani Khaskheli is a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He previously served as Sindh's Provincial Minister for Labour, Information and Human Resources.

He was a member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly from August 2018 to August 2023 and earlier held a seat in the Senate of Pakistan. He is currently an MPA from PS-105 Karachi East-IX and serves as the Provincial Minister for Local Government.