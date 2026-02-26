The Election Commission of India, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The commission met with political parties, who called for curbs on money power and freebies during the campaign.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday conducted a detailed review of poll preparedness for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, led the comprehensive assessment in Chennai.

ECI Engages with Political Parties

As per the ECI statement, during the review visit, the Commission interacted with the representatives of recognised national and state political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), and the National People's Party (NPP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and sought their suggestions.

Key Suggestions from Political Parties

Most of the political parties appreciated the Election Commission for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Tamil Nadu. Political parties urged the Commission to take stringent measures to curb the use of money power and distribution of freebies during elections.

Some political parties asked for an increase in the number of flying squads to curb malpractices during elections, said the ECI.

Some of the political parties urged the Commission to keep in mind the upcoming festivals while finalising the dates of elections.

Commission Pledges Fair Elections

Assuring the political parties that their suggestions will be considered, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assured all the political parties that elections are always held as per law in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Directives for Enforcement and Poll Officials

Following the interaction with the Political Parties, the Commission held a detailed review with the Heads and Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies, IGs, DIGs, DEOs, SPs on every aspect of election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities.

As per the statement, the Commission directed all Heads and Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies to act with complete impartiality and firmly clamp down on all inducement-related activities.

The Commission also directed all DEOs and SPs to prioritise voters' comfort and accessibility at polling stations, and impart robust training to officials and ensure wide awareness about electoral processes.

The Commission also directed the officers to ensure absolute impartiality and act without fear or favour and underscored that there will be zero tolerance towards any deviation from the laws, rules and related elections with respect to the conduct of elections. (ANI)