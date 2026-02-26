BRS leader KT Rama Rao visited Khammam to protest the demolition of homes on Bhoodan land, accusing the Congress government of a 'bulldozer-first' approach. He questioned the legality of the action and promised full legal support to the victims.

KTR Accuses Congress of 'Bulldozer Governance'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress government over the demolition drive in Velugumatla (Vinoba Bhave Colony) in Khammam, alleging "gross injustice" to poor families and accusing the ruling dispensation of pursuing a "bulldozer-first governance model." During a ground visit to the affected locality, KTR interacted with displaced residents and described the scenes as "deeply disturbing and administratively indefensible."

Addressing a public gathering later, he questioned the Congress government's commitment to its much-publicised "Indiramma Rajyam." "Is Indiramma Rajyam about empowering the poor or about razing the very homes they built with their life savings?" he asked, taking sharp aim at the state government.

Dispute Over Bhoodan Land Ownership

Providing historical context, KTR noted that nearly 62 acres in Velugumatla were voluntarily donated to the Bhoodan Board in the 1950s for distribution to the poor, inspired by the Vinoba Bhave movement. He pointed out that in April 2014, the then government, through the Bhoodan Board, issued pattas of 100 square yards each to 1,895 beneficiaries.

"Beneficiaries possess valid pattas, property tax receipts and documented proof of electricity applications. In the face of such records, branding the occupation as illegal is legally untenable and morally questionable," he said. KTR maintained that Bhoodan land, by definition, is meant for the poor and cannot be treated as encroached property without due process.

'Military-Style Crackdown' Alleges BRS

The BRS leader strongly criticised the manner in which the demolitions were carried out, alleging procedural violations. "Large police deployment, late-night action and absence of prior notice raise serious questions about administrative propriety. The operation resembled a military-style crackdown rather than a lawful eviction process," he said.

KTR cited testimonies of affected families, including daily wage earners who had reportedly invested their life savings into modest homes. He alleged that students preparing for examinations were abruptly displaced. "The government must explain whether due process under law was followed," he demanded.

Allegations of Real Estate Motives

In a pointed political charge, KTR alleged that the demolition exercise was linked to real estate interests. "There is a growing perception on the ground that valuable land parcels are being eyed for high-end development. The government must come clean and place all facts in the public domain," he said.

He also questioned the reported transfer of the local RDO, asking whether it indicated administrative irregularities. "If the process was entirely lawful, why the sudden administrative reshuffle? Transparency is essential to restore public confidence," he remarked.

BRS Vows Legal and Political Support

Assuring full support to the affected families, KTR announced that BRS would extend legal assistance to the victims. "The affected families need not spend any money on litigation. We are prepared to pursue the matter through all legal forums, including the Supreme Court, if required," he said.

He further stated that the party would raise the issue in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to seek accountability from the government. KTR also urged residents to remain united and cautious about signing any documents without legal clarity.

The BRS Working President asserted that the party would press for rehabilitation of eligible families at the same site, subject to legal adjudication. "Our position is clear: justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The government must come forward with a transparent and humane rehabilitation plan," he said. KTR added that the party would explore interim relief measures, including food and shelter support, if the situation so demanded.

Khammam Incident Part of 'Broader Pattern'

He alleged that the Khammam incident fits into a broader pattern. "From HYDRA actions in Hyderabad to demolitions reported in other districts, there is a growing perception that enforcement is becoming disproportionately harsh on vulnerable sections," he said.

He accused the Congress government of failing to balance development enforcement with humanitarian considerations. "The state must ensure that the rule of law is upheld without causing avoidable distress to the poorest households," he said.

Demands for Transparency and Rehabilitation

KTR called upon the state government to immediately halt further coercive action, undertake a transparent review of land records in Velugumatla and engage with affected families.

Senior BRS leaders, including former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, were present during the visit.

BRS Khammam district leadership is demanding rehabilitation for victims.