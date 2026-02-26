BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has voiced concerns about the Musi river beautification project, claiming it is displacing middle-class families. The party has demanded that the government either halt the project or implement structural changes.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Musi river beautification project, alleging that middle-class families are being adversely affected. "The BJP, under the leadership of N Ramchander Rao, has visited several places where the middle class have been affected. They have been asked to vacate because of the project, which is proposed to be coming here... We are always with the common people... BJP demands that you either drop this project or make some structural changes in the Musi River," Subhash said while speaking to ANI.

Musi Riverfront Development Project

The Musi riverfront development has been a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In September 2024, the Chief Minister announced that historic buildings along the Musi River would be developed into major tourist attractions. The State Tourism Department also signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. The government said the project aims to promote tourism while transforming Telangana into a welfare-driven state, and criticised the previous government for neglecting heritage structures.

Opposition Slams Project Amid Floods

The project has also drawn criticism from the opposition. In August 2025, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) sharply attacked the Chief Minister during severe floods in the state. Comparing him to Emperor Nero, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy was reviewing the Musi beautification project and Olympic-related plans while Telangana was grappling with flood devastation.

KTR demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each life lost, Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage, and "Indiramma homes" for those who have lost their residences. KTR accused the government of failing to issue timely flood alerts and not preparing adequately for the monsoon. He also alleged misuse of state resources and called for urgent preventive action in light of heavy rainfall warnings. (ANI)