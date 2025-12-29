A woman was injured after a group of allegedly drunk men attacked her with a glass bottle during a Christmas night celebration at a Bareilly club. The assault followed an argument over a table. Police have registered an FIR in the matter.

A Christmas night outing turned violent in Bareilly after a woman was injured when a group of men allegedly attacked her with a glass bottle inside a club. The incident took place at My Bar Headquarters hotel, and a video showing the injured woman later surfaced online.

The woman, identified as Mahak Gupta, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for medical examination. Police said an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, according to a report in The Times of India.

Argument over table leads to violence

According to police, Mahak Gupta, a resident of Ashutosh City, had gone to the club on Wednesday night for dinner with her brother. An argument reportedly broke out between her and a group of men over a table inside the club.

Police said the men were allegedly drunk and began abusing her during the argument. The situation quickly turned violent when the group allegedly assaulted her.

Glass bottle smashed on woman's head

During the attack, one of the men allegedly smashed a glass bottle on Mahak’s head, leaving her bleeding at the spot. In the video that surfaced on Saturday, the injured woman can be seen with blood on her head, visibly hurt after the assault.

Mahak told the police that Shainit Srivastava, Saloni Patel, Dhruv Rai, Aman Rai, Chirag Gupta, and a few others were involved in the attack.

Allegations against hotel bouncers

The woman also alleged that the hotel bouncers did not intervene during the attack. She claimed they neither tried to stop the assault nor attempted to detain the accused, according to TOI report.

According to her complaint, the accused fled the spot immediately after the incident.

After receiving information, police reached the club and sent Mahak Gupta to the district hospital for a medical examination. SP City Manush Pareek said an FIR has been registered, and police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest those involved.

“Strict action will be taken,” he said.