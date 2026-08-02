A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar shows a Mahindra pickup allegedly hitting a Kanwar Yatri before speeding away. Police have launched an investigation and assured strict action against those responsibl

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has gone viral on social media, showing the aftermath of a road accident involving a Kanwar Yatri. According to posts shared online, a Mahindra pickup truck allegedly hit the devotee and fled the spot without stopping.

The short clip has sparked outrage online, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

Police Begin Investigation

After the video surfaced, local police took note of the incident and initiated an investigation. Officials have said that all aspects of the case will be examined and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

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Authorities are also working to identify the pickup vehicle and trace the driver involved in the incident.

Viral Video Triggers Public Anger

The incident has drawn widespread attention on social media, where users have expressed concern over the safety of Kanwar Yatris during the annual pilgrimage. Many have urged authorities to ensure better traffic management and take strict action against hit-and-run offenders.

As of now, officials have not released detailed information about the condition of the injured devotee. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected once the police complete their inquiry.