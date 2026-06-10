A tent trader and his son were shot dead over simmering rivalry in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut town on Tuesday evening, triggering widespread outrage among local traders.

A tent trader and his son were shot dead over simmering rivalry in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut town on Tuesday evening, triggering widespread outrage among local traders. The victims, identified as Sohan Lal (55) and his son Vikas (30), were allegedly shot at close range while sitting at their shop around 6 pm. Police have named gangster Varun Lohari as the alleged attacker. Lohari himself sustained serious injuries during the shooting and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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According to police, the father-son duo was seated at their shop when Lohari allegedly arrived and opened fire. Both victims were rushed to a community health centre before being referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Investigators believe the killings was a result of a long-standing feud between the two families. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said preliminary probe points towards an old rivalry as the motive behind the attack. Police also uncovered records of previous criminal cases involving members of both groups, including cases dating back to 2015-16.

Old rivalry

The investigation has revealed that tensions between the rival factions had persisted for years and escalated after multiple criminal cases were lodged against members of both camps. In 2023, properties allegedly linked to the Lohari faction were attached under the Gangsters Act, prompting the family to reportedly relocate from Baghpat to Dehradun.

Officials said Lohari had returned to Baraut on Tuesday in connection with a court appearance when the deadly violence unfolded. Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage, recording witness statements and collecting forensic evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine how Lohari sustained his injuries.

The double murder sparked outrage with angry shopkeepers shutting down markets and staging protests demanding arrests and strict action against those involved. Police were deployed to sensitive areas across Baraut to prevent any further escalation.