At least six police personnel were injured in Ambala after clashing with Sikh protesters. The crowd blocked the Delhi-Ambala highway, demanding an arrest. Police used a lathi-charge after alleging stone-pelting and attacks with weapons.

At least six police personnel were injured in a clash with Sikh protesters in Haryana's Ambala, as police tried to disperse the crowd blocking the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said.

According to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, 1500-1600 protesters gathered to demand the arrest of the National President of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand. DGP Singhal visited the Military Hospital and Civil Hospital in Ambala to meet police personnel injured while clearing a highway blockade in Ambala Cantt. During his visit, Singhal enquired about the condition of the injured personnel and spoke to doctors about their treatment. He also met the injured police personnel and wished them a speedy recovery.

Police Recount Events Leading to Lathi-Charge

The police had reached the spot to clear the blockade and restore traffic movement on the highway.

DGP Ajay Singal said, "This morning, around 1,500 to 1,600 Sikhs gathered at the Panjokhra Gurudwara. They were demanding action regarding the FIR previously registered... While we were in the midst of talks with them, some individuals among the group suddenly blocked the highway. We exercised great restraint throughout this and continued to engage with them. We even met their demands. However, when the traffic jam became severe and caused harassment to the public, stone-pelting suddenly began. Consequently, the police had to resort to a lathi-charge to clear the road. Many of our personnel sustained injuries during this. A DSP suffered a cut on his knee, and three or four others sustained head injuries. Those with minor injuries were treated with first aid and discharged, but four or five of our personnel remain hospitalised. We will certainly register a case, and action will be taken against those who attempted to disrupt law and order."

Officers' Injuries Detailed

Among those injured are DSP Virender Sharma, who sustained a serious injury to his thumb; Constables Rakshit and Naveen Kumar; Head Constable Sandeep Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish; and ASI Pankaj, who suffered injuries to his fingers.

'Miscreants Were Armed': Ambala SP

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat claimed that the police officers were attacked with a 'farsa' (battle-axe). He alleged that some miscreants entered the crowd and the police are working to identify them.

SP Sekhawat said, "Attempts have been made to clear the highway using a degree of force. One of our DSPs was attacked with a 'farsa' (battle-axe); his hand was severed, and his thumb is on the verge of being cut off. That is why force had to be used to clear the highway. We held multiple rounds of talks with them, but they offered no solution and deliberately intended to prolong the protest here. We repeatedly urged them to lift the blockade. However, certain miscreants in the crowd were armed with spears, battle-axes, swords, and axes. As darkness fell, they began attacking police personnel and snatched keys from some trucks to prevent the jam from clearing, clearly intending to create havoc throughout the night... We were compelled to clear the area once the attacks on the police began. According to current information, five or six of our personnel have been injured."

"They have been taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, while the situation is being closely monitored... They snatched the keys from the driver of a gas tanker caught in the jam, repeatedly demonstrating an intent to cause trouble. We urged them many times to let the tanker pass to prevent a potential accident, but miscreants deliberately snatched the driver's keys, ran off with them, and intimidated the driver into leaving the scene... We will certainly identify everyone involved and register an FIR," the police officer added.

(ANI)