Uttar Pradesh will unveil a tech-driven, eco-friendly tourism pavilion at UPITS-2025 in Greater Noida, highlighting cultural heritage, investment opportunities and sustainable tourism to attract global investors and boost $1 trillion economy vision.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will present a grand and modern pavilion at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025), scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Designed as an immersive and eco-friendly showcase, the pavilion will highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage, investment potential in tourism, and rapid economic progress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Equipped with cutting-edge features such as digital storytelling, AR/VR displays, auto-navigation kiosks, and selfie zones, the pavilion will also offer vibrant cultural experiences. These include the Peacock Dance of Braj, tribal dances from Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur, the Bundeli Dance of Jhansi, and Kathak performances from the Lucknow Gharana.

UPITS-2025 is expected to attract global investors, policymakers, business leaders, academic representatives, international delegations, and tourism professionals. The event will serve as a dynamic forum for extensive discussions on new avenues of tourism and investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized that this initiative is aimed at positioning tourism as a key driver in the state government’s ambitious $1 trillion economy vision. The Tourism Department will also promote its mobile app, providing visitors with curated information on spiritual, Buddhist, rural, and wellness tourism.

The pavilion will further highlight One District One Product (ODOP), handicrafts, temple architecture, and innovations in rural tourism. Investors will be informed about attractive opportunities, including PPP-ready heritage projects, capital subsidies, land allotment, tax exemptions, and single-window clearances.

To facilitate meaningful engagement, the pavilion will feature comfortable lounges, B2B interaction spaces, and media kits. According to the Tourism Minister, the platform will not only strengthen partnerships between investors, policymakers, and international stakeholders, but also showcase how Uttar Pradesh is creating new opportunities for global investors and entrepreneurs. Tourism, he added, lies at the very heart of the Yogi government’s vision for a Viksit India @ 2047.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram remarked that the pavilion will go beyond being an exhibition, offering holistic experience. Through cultural showcases and policy dialogues, Uttar Pradesh will be positioned as a competitive global tourism destination. He further noted that the initiative will help generate employment, convert heritage into a source of income, and promote sustainable tourism practices.