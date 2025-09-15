Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) will highlight the state’s technological progress with a live AI model demonstration, a startup zone, and advanced displays, showcasing UP as a rising tech hub.

Lucknow, September 15: The Yogi government is making special preparations for Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) as part of its mission to position Uttar Pradesh as a hub of advanced technology. Under the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state’s transformation has emerged as a remarkable example for both India and the world. Once considered a backward region, Uttar Pradesh is now seen as a centre of enterprise, productivity, technological expertise, and innovation.

To showcase this new strength, the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25 to 29. As part of the event, the IT and Electronics Department will conduct a live demonstration of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, set to be a major attraction for global visitors. For this purpose, a detailed action plan has been prepared, which includes a grand 200-square-metre pavilion in Hall-5 of the venue, designed under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC).

As per the plan, a theme-based pavilion of the IT and Electronics Department will be developed under the supervision of UPLC. The pavilion will feature a dedicated zone for startups, equipped with a smart LED video wall and a modern curved video wall. These installations will be used to highlight the Yogi government’s policies, achievements, and milestones in technological progress. In addition to the main stage, the pavilion will also feature facilities like a VIP lounge for meetings, a cafeteria, and a common visiting area, all as per global standards. This will not only give visitors a sense of grandeur but also provide insights into future technologies and the Yogi government’s efforts in this direction.

The AI model at the IT and Electronics Department’s pavilion will operate on a live setup. Designed with future-ready features, it will serve as a platform to demonstrate Uttar Pradesh’s advancements in technology. In recent years, the state has made significant strides in artificial intelligence. Initiatives like AI Pragya are equipping the workforce with AI skills, which also came handy in the smooth management of large-scale events like Mahakumbh, along with various government programs. To enhance the experience, the pavilion will feature a 150-square-foot anamorphic display screen for content presentation, along with a live feed setup for photography and videography.