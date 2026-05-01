A shocking murder case has emerged from Agra, where a man was allegedly poisoned by his wife and father-in-law during a birthday party. Jitendra died in November 2025 after drinking alcohol at his in-laws' home. Months later, an FSL report confirmed sulphas poisoning. Police say the accused planned the murder over an ongoing marital dispute.

A chilling murder case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh'sAgra, where a man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife and father-in-law during a birthday celebration at his in-laws' home. The shocking truth emerged months later after a forensic report confirmed that the victim had consumed sulphas, a highly toxic substance.

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Birthday invitation turned into a death trap

The victim, Jitendra, was called to his in-laws' house in Agra's Trans Yamuna area on 22 November 2025. According to police, he was invited on the pretext of attending a birthday celebration, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

What appeared to be a happy family gathering soon turned tragic. During the party, Jitendra was allegedly served alcohol. Soon after drinking it, his health started deteriorating rapidly.

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Rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him dead

Late that night, Jitendra's condition became critical. Around 3 am, family members took him to hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His sudden death immediately raised questions, but the exact cause was not clear at the time.

Post-mortem gave no answers

Doctors conducted a post-mortem, but the initial report could not confirm the exact reason for Jitendra's death. Because of the uncertainty, police preserved his viscera and sent it for forensic testing.

That decision later proved crucial.

FSL report exposed the murder plot

Nearly four months later, the Forensic Science Laboratory submitted its report. The findings were explosive. The report confirmed that Jitendra had died after consuming sulphas poison.

With that, what was first treated as a suspicious death became a clear murder case.

Family approached court

Jitendra's family had never accepted that his death was natural. On 5 January 2026, acting on a court order, police registered a case at Trans Yamuna police station.

Later, on 16 March, the investigation was transferred to Kamla Nagar police station.

Marital dispute led to murder, police say

During the investigation, police found that Jitendra and his wife, Tanu, had been having serious marital problems for a long time. Officers believe the ongoing dispute became the motive for the crime.

Police say Tanu and her father, Mahendra, together planned Jitendra's murder.

Sulphas mixed in alcohol

According to investigators, Mahendra mixed sulphas into Jitendra's drink during the birthday gathering. Jitendra consumed the poisoned alcohol, which eventually caused his death.

After questioning, Mahendra allegedly admitted that the poison had been mixed into the liquor.

Wife and father-in-law arrested

Following the forensic report and further interrogation, police arrested both Tanu and Mahendra. They have been sent to jail.

Further legal proceedings are now underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ali Abbas told Aaj Tak that Jitendra had died under suspicious circumstances while visiting his in-laws.

Since the initial cause of death was unclear, his viscera was preserved for testing.

The forensic report later confirmed the presence of toxic substances.

He added that questioning of the father-in-law revealed that poison had been mixed into the alcohol.

Mother's demand for justice

Jitendra's mother, Munni Rani, has demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. She alleged that her son was called to his in-laws' house in the name of his wife's birthday celebration.

According to her, he was deliberately poisoned. She said the accused deserve the harshest possible punishment.

Police are continuing their investigation to gather all remaining evidence. The case has shocked local residents and highlighted how a family celebration allegedly turned into a carefully planned murder.