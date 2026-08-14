Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs 2,400 crore for direct student fee reimbursement. The govt will also introduce skill-development courses, establish ATCs with Tata Group, and use the new BC census for policy-making.

Direct Fee Reimbursement for Students Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad after unveiling the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, the Chief Minister said Rs 250 crore has already been made available for fee reimbursement payments.The Chief Minister said students who apply online will receive the fee reimbursement amount in their bank accounts within one month. The new payment system, he said, is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing colleges from withholding students' certificates on the grounds of pending fee reimbursement. Focus on Skill Development CM Revanth Reddy also announced that skill-development courses will be introduced alongside academics for students from Nursery to Class 12. Emphasising that certificates alone are not sufficient in today's competitive job market, he said students must acquire technical and job-oriented skills from an early age.He said Advanced Technical Centres (ATCs) have been established in 119 constituencies in collaboration with the Tata Group, with students enrolled in the centres receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. The main objective of the centres is to provide technical skills alongside formal education. Social Justice and BC Empowerment The Chief Minister said education is the most powerful instrument for transforming the lives of Backwards Classes and other weaker sections. Referring to Group-1 recruitment, he said 60 per cent of the selected candidates belong to BC communities.He criticised the previous government for allegedly limiting BC communities to traditional occupations such as sheep, goat and cattle rearing instead of creating opportunities for higher education and professional careers. "Shouldn't this community get educated? Shouldn't they become IAS officers, IPS officers, ministers and MLAs?" he asked, stressing that education alone can change destinies and transform Telangana.CM Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana is the first state in the country to conduct a BC census and said the exercise helped establish the population figures of BC communities. He alleged that the former Chief Minister and some former ministers opposed the caste census and questioned their decision not to participate in the exercise.The Chief Minister said the BC census would help the government formulate policies relating to jobs, education and opportunities for weaker sections. He also highlighted the implementation of SC categorisation in Telangana, describing it as another significant step towards social justice. Promoting Sporting Excellence CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the establishment of the Young India Sports University and said the government is providing employment opportunities to sportspersons who excel at national and international levels. He cited cricketer Mohammed Siraj, world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and other successful athletes as examples.He said the government would continue to provide cash rewards and jobs to sportspersons who win medals and bring recognition to Telangana, stressing that opportunities can be created through education, skills and sporting excellence. Carrying Forward the Ideals of Phule Remembering the contribution of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule to social reform and education, the Chief Minister said Phule recognised education as the path to empowerment and ensured that his wife, Savitribai Phule, was also educated.Revanth Reddy said his government was committed to carrying forward the ideals of Jyotirao Phule and promoting education, self-respect and social equality. He said the eradication of the caste system and creation of social consciousness require people to live and learn together in unity.The Chief Minister said the government had introduced integrated residential schools and was undertaking major reforms in the education system with a focus on quality education and nutritious food for every student. Reiterating his commitment to Telangana's development, CM Revanth Reddy said, "I will work 18 hours a day for your golden future."He appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Jyotirao Phule and pursue careers in public service, medicine, engineering and other professions. The Chief Minister said the unveiling of the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Hyderabad was a proud moment and a fitting tribute to their contribution to education and social empowerment. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government will deposit Rs 2,400 crore towards fee reimbursement directly into students' bank accounts in advance from the current academic year.Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad after unveiling the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, the Chief Minister said Rs 250 crore has already been made available for fee reimbursement payments.The Chief Minister said students who apply online will receive the fee reimbursement amount in their bank accounts within one month. The new payment system, he said, is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing colleges from withholding students' certificates on the grounds of pending fee reimbursement.CM Revanth Reddy also announced that skill-development courses will be introduced alongside academics for students from Nursery to Class 12. Emphasising that certificates alone are not sufficient in today's competitive job market, he said students must acquire technical and job-oriented skills from an early age.He said Advanced Technical Centres (ATCs) have been established in 119 constituencies in collaboration with the Tata Group, with students enrolled in the centres receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. The main objective of the centres is to provide technical skills alongside formal education.The Chief Minister said education is the most powerful instrument for transforming the lives of Backwards Classes and other weaker sections. Referring to Group-1 recruitment, he said 60 per cent of the selected candidates belong to BC communities.He criticised the previous government for allegedly limiting BC communities to traditional occupations such as sheep, goat and cattle rearing instead of creating opportunities for higher education and professional careers. "Shouldn't this community get educated? Shouldn't they become IAS officers, IPS officers, ministers and MLAs?" he asked, stressing that education alone can change destinies and transform Telangana.CM Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana is the first state in the country to conduct a BC census and said the exercise helped establish the population figures of BC communities. He alleged that the former Chief Minister and some former ministers opposed the caste census and questioned their decision not to participate in the exercise.The Chief Minister said the BC census would help the government formulate policies relating to jobs, education and opportunities for weaker sections. He also highlighted the implementation of SC categorisation in Telangana, describing it as another significant step towards social justice.CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the establishment of the Young India Sports University and said the government is providing employment opportunities to sportspersons who excel at national and international levels. He cited cricketer Mohammed Siraj, world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and other successful athletes as examples.He said the government would continue to provide cash rewards and jobs to sportspersons who win medals and bring recognition to Telangana, stressing that opportunities can be created through education, skills and sporting excellence.Remembering the contribution of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule to social reform and education, the Chief Minister said Phule recognised education as the path to empowerment and ensured that his wife, Savitribai Phule, was also educated.Revanth Reddy said his government was committed to carrying forward the ideals of Jyotirao Phule and promoting education, self-respect and social equality. He said the eradication of the caste system and creation of social consciousness require people to live and learn together in unity.The Chief Minister said the government had introduced integrated residential schools and was undertaking major reforms in the education system with a focus on quality education and nutritious food for every student. Reiterating his commitment to Telangana's development, CM Revanth Reddy said, "I will work 18 hours a day for your golden future."He appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from Jyotirao Phule and pursue careers in public service, medicine, engineering and other professions. The Chief Minister said the unveiling of the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Hyderabad was a proud moment and a fitting tribute to their contribution to education and social empowerment. (ANI)