The UP STF busted an illegal factory in Barabanki making adulterated tea. One person was arrested, and over 763 kg of tainted tea leaves mixed with harmful chemicals were seized. The gang supplied the product to several districts under fake brand names.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an illegal factory manufacturing adulterated tea leaves in the Baddupur area of Barabanki district and arrested one person in connection with the racket, officials said.

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Major Seizure from Illegal Factory

During the raid at the factory located in Shahpur village, the STF team recovered over 763.75 kg of adulterated tea leaves laced with harmful chemicals along with 3.9 kg of colouring agents. The officials also seized a packing machine and nearly 149.5 kg of empty plastic wrappers of various brands.

According to the STF, the market value of the seized adulterated tea is estimated to be approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Shahpur village.

Gang's Modus Operandi Revealed

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they operated as an organised gang that procured cheap and waste tea leaves from Assam. These leaves were then mixed with various chemicals to provide a strong colour and flavour before being packed under fake brand names like 'Fast-Tea' and 'Garden Fresh'.

The adulterated product was supplied to several districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, and Bahraich, to earn significant profits.

Police Action and Investigation

The operation was carried out by a team led by Sub-Inspector Rajesh Singh under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Avanishwar Chandra Srivastava following a tip-off from a reliable source.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Baddupur police station under sections 318(2), 318(4), 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal proceedings are being carried out by the local police. (ANI)