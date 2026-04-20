Two youths have been arrested in Fatehpur after a video of them harassing schoolgirls on a busy road went viral on social media. The footage shows the accused on a bike pursuing the girls and grabbing one's hand. Following the outcry, Fatehpur Police took swift action, detaining the suspects and registering a case under the POCSO Act.

Two youths have been arrested for harassing schoolgirls on a busy road in Fatehpur. The accused is seen abusing the schoolgirls on their way to school in a video that has gone popular on social media. The accused can be seen in the video pursuing the girls and grabbing one of their hands while riding a bike. Following the video's social media outcry, Fatehpur Police acted quickly and detained both of the suspects. Police issued a statement over the viral video, confirming the arrest of two youths in the matter.

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Watch Viral Video

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Following the video’s viral spread and the resulting public outrage on social media, Fatehpur Police acted promptly and arrested both suspects.

"A viral video on social media shows two boys riding a motorcycle near ITI Road under the Kotwali area engaging in eve-teasing with schoolgirls on their way to school, including grabbing their hands. The Kotwali police station has immediately taken cognizance and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and stringent sections by the police. Both boys have been taken into custody, the motorcycle has been seized under Section 207 of the MV Act, and necessary action is being taken as per rules," he said.

Police's Statement

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Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media from the Fatehpur Police Station, showing both the accused apologising for their acts with folded hands. "Maaf kar dijiye, aaj ke baad aisi galti nahi karenge," the accused can be heard saying.