Congress MP Manickam Tagore assured support to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee after he was attacked. Tagore's statement is also seen as a veiled jibe at DMK's MK Stalin, contrasting Congress's loyalty with DMK's recent criticism.

Amid mounting controversy over the attack on TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday reassured his party's alliance partner of support. His remarks can also be read as a veiled jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, given the recent criticism of Congress by the DMK's top leadership over the former extending support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a post shared on X, Tagore wrote, "This is Congress. This is Rahul Gandhi. When an alliance partner faces a storm, we don't step aside, we step forward. We stand with them."

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Veiled Jibe at DMK Over Alliance Politics

The relationship between DMK and Congress witnessed a downfall following the recently concluded assembly elections. After the TVK fell short by 10 seats to form the government, it sought support from other political parties, with Congress providing five seats. In response, Stalin criticised Congress on X for distancing itself from the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), while left-leaning parties, including CPI and VCK, continued to back DMK's policy agenda.

Mamata Banerjee on Rahul Gandhi's Support

Tagore also shared a video with his tweet in which former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee spoke about the support she received from Congress leaders following the attack on Abhishek Banerjee. She said, "Rahul Gandhiji had called me. He said, 'Didi, if any help is needed, please tell me. I can take him to Hyderabad or any other place.' This is what Rahul ji told me on the phone. All the leaders are talking, and I have seen Akhilesh Yadav's tweet, including Omar and other political parties also... Kapil Sibal ji... Venugopal ji... all. They have shared their tweets. So I have seen it. But, as I told you, at that time I was not in the mood to see them because we were concerned about his health, and his health condition is not that good."

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'BJP-Sponsored' Attack

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur on Saturday while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital after the incident, which reportedly involved attackers hurling bricks, stones, and eggs at him. He alleged the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him. He added that police failed to provide adequate protection despite security personnel reporting the situation to higher authorities.