TMC's Mahua Moitra labelled the BJP a 'filthy junglee' party, alleging its worker was caught on camera pelting stones at Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. Banerjee, who was injured, claimed the attack was a BJP-sponsored murder attempt.

Mahua Moitra Calls BJP 'Filthy Junglee'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday slammed the BJP, calling it a "filthy junglee" party, after alleging that its worker, identified as Sushmita Dutta, was caught on camera pelting stones at Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur.

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In a post on X, Moitra stated that "normal people" did not attack the TMC and accused the BJP of spreading lies. "Filthy junglee BJP - stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc. BJP competitive hooliganism," she wrote. Filthy junglee BJP - stop peddling lies. Normal people not attacking TMC. Sushmita Dutta BJP worker seen with top BJP leaders caught on camera pelting stones at @abhishekaitc . BJP competitive hooliganism. pic.twitter.com/tL1edDRECC — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 30, 2026

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP-Sponsored Attack

The attack occurred on Saturday in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while Banerjee was visiting families affected by post-poll violence. He was allegedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs. Banerjee alleged the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him. He added that despite reporting the incident, the police failed to provide adequate protection.

'They Wanted to Kill Me'

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said. He sustained injuries to his eye during the attack and stated, "They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down."

TMC Describes Incident as a 'Lynching'

The TMC, in a post on X, described the incident as a "lynching" of its national general secretary and accused the BJP of promoting violence in Bengal. "The true face of BJP Bengal's politics stands exposed. The attack on our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee today is yet another reminder of how rapidly law and order has deteriorated," the party said.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Pressuring Hospitals

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack. Speaking after visiting him in Belle Vue Hospital, she said, "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman." (ANI)