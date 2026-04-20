In Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto a cricket pitch, vandalising it during a tournament final. The man was reportedly furious for not being invited to the event, leading to the match's cancellation and a viral video of the incident.

Fans and players alike frequently experience intense emotions when playing cricket. Sometimes individuals go too far in celebrating a win or regretting a defeat without thinking about the repercussions. Many were surprised by a recent occurrence at a cricket pitch in Maharashtra. According to authorities, a local politician who was furious over not being invited to the cricket competition final in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district allegedly drove a tractor onto the ground and vandalised it, causing havoc. The event happened on April 12 during the MLA Trophy cricket tournament final in Dharangaon, which is more than 400 miles away from Mumbai.

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The man, who is the head of the Dharangaon municipal council, was reportedly furious that the organisers had not invited him to the event, according to a PTI report. The man is seen driving a tractor into the playing field, churning up the turf and making the pitch unusable in a video of the event that has since gone viral. The quick escalation of the scenario left players, organisers, and fans in disbelief.

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Concerns over the security precautions for teams from Dharangaon and neighbouring villages were raised when the match was promptly cancelled owing to dangerous playing conditions. According to the source, local police arrived on the scene quickly and controlled the situation. The officer stated that no complaint was filed since the organisers chose not to take the issue further.