UP shocker: Students turn to tablets used by terrorists to stay awake for 40 hours, cope with exam pressure!

Students in Uttar Pradesh are resorting to militant sleeping pills to cope with exam stress, sparking health concerns among doctors. These pills, containing modafinil, keep users awake for up to 40 hours and pose serious health risks, including blood clots in the brain.

A troubling revelation has sparked concerns over the exam pressure faced by students, as some in Uttar Pradesh have resorted to consuming pills typically used by militants to stay awake during prolonged operations, in order to cope with exam stress. This alarming trend has raised concerns among doctors, who warn of serious health risks associated with these pills.



As March transitions into April, signalling the onset of exams, students across Uttar Pradesh find themselves grappling with mounting anxiety and stress. The pressure to perform well often leads to desperate measures, with some students resorting to extreme measures to stay awake and study.



One such case came to light when Prajakta Swaroop, a student preparing for her class 10 exams, was admitted to the hospital due to health complications. Doctors were alarmed to discover that she had been consuming these militant sleeping pills in a bid to stay awake at night and study.

Recent reports have shed light on a disturbing practice among students wherein they are turning to pills commonly used by militants to evade sleep during prolonged operations. These pills, containing a potent combination of the stimulant modafinil, are known to keep individuals awake for up to 40 hours at a stretch.

Dr. RK Saxena, an expert in the field, revealed that these pills were first discovered in the possession of terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. While these pills are not legally available in the market, they are often smuggled, making them accessible to desperate individuals seeking a way to stay awake.



What are these sleeping pills?



The medication Modafinil, marketed under the brand name Provigil, is primarily prescribed for conditions including narcolepsy, shift work sleep disorder, idiopathic hypersomnia, and excessive daytime sleepiness linked to obstructive sleep apnea.

As per the doctor's statement, these medications are being distributed without prescription under informal names such as 'chuniya' and 'meethi'.



Another doctor stated, "The consumption of these drugs can lead to hazardous side effects, particularly when combined with an excessive intake of caffeine, such as numerous cups of coffee, as was observed in Prajakta's situation."

The revelation has sparked widespread concern among medical professionals, who warn of the grave health risks associated with the excessive use of these pills. Dr Saxena emphasized the potential for serious issues such as blood clots in the brain, highlighting the dangers posed by such reckless consumption.