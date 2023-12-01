Karnataka: CCB busts Marijuana peddling network in Bengaluru, three arrested

A recent CCB crackdown in Bengaluru resulted in three arrests: a marijuana-trading sweets vendor and a Nigerian national selling MDMA, pills valued at ₹35 lakh. Authorities stress the city's drug trafficking threat, highlighting the illegal trade's severity

In a recent crackdown by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, three separate peddlers, including roadside sweets vendors, were apprehended for their involvement in supplying Marijuana to customers' doorsteps in Bengaluru.

Among those arrested were Marathahalli residents, Lakshmidhar and his accomplice Rakesh, who were found in possession of 15 kilograms of ganja valued at ₹15 lakh. The arrests came after Inspector Deepak, leading the CCB Narcotics Control Squad, received information about two individuals trafficking cannabis from Odisha and distributing it within the city.



Originally from Odisha, Lakshmidhar and Rakesh migrated to Bengaluru three months ago. Lakshmidhar operated a roadside sweets pushcart in the Marathahalli area and resided in a nearby rented accommodation. Seeking quick profits, they sourced ganja from Tammur, where it was available at a lower price, and smuggled it into the city. Subsequently, they repackaged the drug into smaller packets, delivering it directly to customers' homes. The CCB raid was prompted by recent informants' tips about the ongoing racket.



Nigeria citizen arrested, Drugs worth Rs 35 lakh seized!

A Nigerian national who was involved in supplying drugs, Ugamba Nazio, was arrested in Hennur. The CCB team, led by Inspector Mukram, seized 180 grams of MDMA crystals and 58 grams of Excitesi pills valued at ₹35 lakh from Nazio. He arrived in India on a business visa in 2005 and settled in Bengaluru. Despite the expiration of his passport and visa, Nazio continued residing illegally in the city, operating a drug peddling business by procuring drugs from an international network at reduced rates and selling them locally.

The CCB officials have stressed the significance of these arrests, highlighting the menace of drug trafficking and the illegal drug trade thriving in various parts of Bengaluru.