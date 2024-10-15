UP SHOCKER! Pregnant cow dies after man inserts bamboo stick into her private parts; incident sparks outrage

In a gruesome act of animal cruelty that has left everyone in shock, a pregnant cow met a horrifying and painful death in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

In a gruesome act of animal cruelty that has left everyone in shock, a pregnant cow met a horrifying and painful death in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when a man, identified as Mohammed Sahil Khan, allegedly viciously inserted a bamboo stick into the cow's private parts, leading to her painful death.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the area, with locals and animal rights activists expressing their shock and disgust. The cow, already vulnerable due to her pregnancy, suffered immensely before succumbing to the brutal attack.

Authorities acted swiftly, and the accused, Khan, has been arrested and sent to jail. A postmortem examination of the cow was conducted.

The disturbing incident also highlights the broader issue of animal safety in rural and urban areas, with many calling for more awareness and stringent penalties to deter such savage acts.

