    Karnataka: Two pregnant cows allegedly shot dead by culprits; FIR filed at Hassan

    In Hirehasade village, Hassan district, Karnataka, two pregnant cows belonging to Vasanthkumar and Shivamma were brutally shot dead, causing shock and outrage. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    In a distressing incident that shocked the community of Hirehasade village in Belur taluk, Hassan district in Karnataka, two innocent cows met a tragic end at the hands of heartless criminals. The cows, belonging to Vasanthkumar and Shivamma, were reported missing for two days, prompting their owners to launch a search. 

    However, the lifeless bodies of the cows were discovered today in the IBC Estate, victims of a senseless act of violence. Residents of Hirehasade village were left reeling in disbelief as news spread of the gruesome discovery made in the quiet countryside.

    The cows had mysteriously disappeared from their owners' care, prompting an exhaustive search effort by Vasanthkumar and Shivamma, who scoured the area in a desperate bid to locate their beloved animals. 

    According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrators callously took the lives of innocent creatures, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Local authorities were swift to respond, with the police promptly visiting the scene to assess the situation and gather evidence.

    An FIR has been lodged at the Arehalli Police Station, an investigation into this disturbing incident. 

