A viral video of a family dancing to the Bollywood song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" during their Char Dham Yatra has sparked a significant online debate. The footage, filmed at sacred sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath, has led many to question whether the pursuit of social media content is overshadowing the spiritual sanctity of pilgrimages.

A video of tourists dancing to the Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya at some of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites has generated a lot of discussion online. Many people are wondering if social media content is taking precedence over the spiritual significance of these travels.

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Members of Sugeet Goyal's family are shown in the video, which he first posted on Instagram, during their recent Char Dham Yatra. The gang is seen dancing and posing for the camera while the famous song plays in the background, all against the backdrop of the hallowed shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Some viewers were far less impressed, while others thought the movie was a lovely way to record a family journey.

After being uploaded on social media with a strongly written comment denouncing the actions, the video attracted further attention. According to the report, the Char Dham shrines are hallowed places intended for devotion, meditation, and introspection rather than amusement.

“Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri — these are sacred, high-altitude spiritual shrines,” the caption read, adding that dancing at such locations was “a direct insult to the Gods.”

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A portion of social media users, many of whom believed that religious places ought to be treated differently from tourist attractions, soon found resonance with the critique. A number of responses questioned whether people were losing sight of the objective of pilgrimages due to the increasing need to produce viral material.

The discussion comes at a time when internet monitoring of visitor conduct is growing. Videos of Indian visitors dancing and recording reels at well-known locations in India and beyond have frequently caused controversy in recent weeks.

A popular video from Vietnam's well-known Train Street, in which visitors were seen dancing close to the tracks, was one of the most talked-about examples. It was criticised for being disruptive and indifferent to the local environment.