A 48-year-old woman died in Saharanpur after consuming a poisonous substance following a dispute with her daughter-in-law over a delay in making tea. The argument escalated and Sunita later arrived at police station, where she began vomiting and told officers she had consumed poison. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

A 48-year-old woman died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance following a family dispute with her daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The woman, identified as Sunita, reportedly fell ill shortly after reaching Fatehpur police station, where she had been called for questioning in connection with the dispute. The incident took place in Barehdi Ghoghu village under the Fatehpur police station area on Monday.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Sunita and her daughter-in-law had an argument on Monday morning over an alleged delay in preparing tea. The verbal spat reportedly intensified, with allegations that the dispute reached the stage of a physical confrontation. Sunita's son, Vikas, is said to have supported his mother during the argument.

Daughter-in-law approaches police after family dispute

Following the dispute, Sunita's daughter-in-law reportedly approached the women's help desk at Fatehpur police station and submitted a complaint against Sunita and her husband, Vikas.

Police subsequently called Sunita and Vikas to the station for questioning.

Vikas reached the police station first. Sunita, however, went to work at a factory in the Bhagwanpur industrial area before arriving at the police station later in the afternoon.

Shortly after reaching the station, her condition began to deteriorate. She started vomiting, prompting women police personnel to ask what had happened.

According to police, Sunita told officers that she had consumed a poisonous substance.

Woman rushed to hospital after vomiting at police station

Police personnel immediately rushed Sunita to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre for treatment. As her condition was reportedly serious, doctors referred her to the district hospital for further medical care.

However, doctors at the district hospital declared her dead.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Vikas Pratap Chauhan reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and gathered details from police personnel and the family.

The officer said Sunita had been called to the police station in connection with a complaint arising from a family dispute. He added that she had herself informed police personnel that she had consumed a poisonous substance.

Police say no fresh complaint received yet

Police said that no fresh written complaint had been received in connection with Sunita's death. Further legal action would be taken if a complaint was submitted.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged consumption of poison are expected to be examined as part of the police inquiry.

The incident has drawn attention because the woman's health deteriorated soon after she reached the police station following what had begun as a domestic dispute over a seemingly minor issue.

According to Hindustan Live's report, Sunita's family later took her body home and performed the last rites without a post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances of her death and the sequence of events leading up to the alleged consumption of poison remain subject to further investigation.