Delhi’s air quality is showing signs of deterioration, with pollution expected to enter the ‘poor’ category over the next few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9 am on Sunday.

The air quality improved slightly later in the day, with the 4 pm bulletin showing an AQI of 187. However, several parts of the capital recorded pollution levels above 200.

The current outlook suggests that Delhi’s air quality could worsen around three days from now. If pollution levels deteriorate further, authorities may consider implementing the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1).

The latest reading also marks a significant deterioration compared with recent months. Delhi had last recorded an AQI of 246 on July 13.

Across the National Capital Region, Noida recorded the highest AQI at 281, followed by Ghaziabad at 248, Faridabad at 224, Greater Noida at 171 and Gurugram at 166.