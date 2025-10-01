UP man's death has shocked a village. A 75-year-old man, from Jaunpur, died suddenly the morning after marrying a 35-year-old woman, raising suspicion among his family members. The man, named Sangru, had remarried despite opposition from villagers.

In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, a 75-year-old man named Sangru decided to marry again, even though many villagers had tried to convince him otherwise. Sangru, who was childless and without immediate family nearby, expressed a desire to have companionship in his later years. On Monday, he married 35-year-old Manbhavati through a court marriage, followed by a simple ceremony at a local temple, according to a report in India Today.

Bride speaks about husband's assurances

For Manbhavati, this was her second marriage. She already has two daughters and a son from her previous relationship. She told locals that Sangru had assured her that she would only need to take care of household matters, while he would provide financial support for her and her children.

Sudden death shocks the village

However, just hours after their wedding celebrations, tragedy struck. According to Manbhavati, she and Sangru spent time talking late into the night after their marriage. The next morning, his health suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, the India Today report said. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Family raises suspicion and halts funeral

The incident has created shockwaves in Kuchmuch village. Sangru’s nephews, who live in Delhi, have expressed strong suspicion about his sudden death. They have asked villagers not to perform the last rites until they return. Calling the situation “suspicious,” they want a thorough clarification before allowing the funeral to proceed.

Police yet to decide on probe

At present, it is unclear if the police will open a formal investigation or order a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The case has become a topic of heated discussion in the area, with locals divided over whether it was a natural death or something more unusual.