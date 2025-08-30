An Indore BBA student returned a week after going missing, saying she married an electrician she met on a train. Police seek proof. Her father rejects the marriage, cites mental health worries as investigation continues.

A final-year BBA student from Indore, Shraddha Tiwari, went missing on August 23. Nearby CCTV footage showed her leaving her house around 2 am. She did not carry a mobile phone, which made the search harder for her family and the police. For a full week, no solid clue emerged. The family even announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for any information. Her father, Anil Tiwari, also acted on a personal belief and hung her photograph upside down, saying it might help bring her back. Despite these efforts, there were no confirmed sightings or calls through the week.

Shraddha Tiwari returns after marrying electrician she met on train instead of boyfriend

Seven days later, Shraddha returned and went straight to the Indore police station. She told officers she had planned to elope with her boyfriend, Sarthak, but he did not arrive at the railway station. She said she then boarded a train to Ratlam. On that train, she said she got in touch with another lover, Karandeep, an electrician who works at a college in Indore. According to her, she was surprised to find that Karandeep was on the same train. She said they decided to get married, travelled first to Mandsaur and then to Maheshwar, about 250 kilometres away, and tied the knot at a temple. She added that they later visited Sanwariya Seth before returning to Indore, according to a report in India Today.

Police seek proof and check timeline

Police officers are not fully convinced by Shraddha’s account and have asked her to submit a marriage certificate. Investigators are now checking her timeline and movements. They will verify train travel, possible station CCTV clips, and any records from the places she named, including Mandsaur and Maheshwar. They are also taking statements from people connected to the case. When the police questioned Sarthak, he said he had not been in touch with Shraddha for several days. Officers will proceed based on documents and statements to confirm what exactly happened during the week she was missing.

Father rejects marriage, voices concern

Shraddha’s father, Anil Tiwari, said he was shocked by her claim of being married. “Shraddha had contacted me, but I do not accept this marriage,” he said. He added that he had sent her money to return home, but she chose to stay with Karandeep. Tiwari also raised concerns about his daughter’s mental well-being. He said Karandeep told him he met Shraddha at a station when she was about to commit suicide and that he saved her. “But my daughter is not mentally stable,” Tiwari said. Even so, he noted, “My daughter is an adult. If she chooses to live alone, whatever decision she takes, we will have to accept it.”

A week-long search with few clues

For the family, the seven days were tense and confusing. With Shraddha leaving home without a phone, basic steps like calling, tracking, or messaging were not possible. The family’s reward offer aimed to draw out any witnesses who saw her after she left. Police checked the CCTV near her house and spoke to neighbours, but no firm leads came in. The week passed without a clear path. Her sudden return and the new claims about a quick temple marriage have now shifted the focus from searching to verifying events, documents, and the roles of the people she named.

The police have asked for a marriage certificate and will continue to verify Shraddha’s statements. They will review CCTV and travel records and record detailed statements from Shraddha, Karandeep, and Sarthak. Based on what they find, they will decide on further steps. The family, meanwhile, is weighing its options. Anil Tiwari has said he does not accept the marriage but accepts that his daughter is an adult and can make her own choices. For now, the case is still under investigation to find out whether the marriage took place as claimed and what the confirmed timeline of the week truly is.