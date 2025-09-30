In Rajasthan, a bride from Agra disappeared with gold jewellery and cash on her first night after marriage. The wedding was arranged through a matchmaker for Rs 2 lakh. Using 'customs' as an excuse, she avoided sleeping with groom and fled overnight.

A festive wedding in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, turned into a nightmare when a newlywed bride from Agra ran away with gold jewellery and cash on her first night after marriage. The incident has left the groom's family humiliated and stunned. The marriage had been arranged through a matchmaker named Jitendra, who allegedly took Rs 2 lakh for finalising the alliance. The wedding took place in Jaipur with all traditional rituals and celebrations, before the bride was brought to the groom's home in Kishangarh, says a report in India Today.

The first night twist

On the wedding night, the bride refused to sleep with her husband, claiming it was against her 'customs'. The family did not suspect foul play and thought it was just a ritual practice.

However, around 3 am, when the groom got up to fetch water, he discovered that the bride was missing. Along with her disappearance, gold jewellery gifted by the groom’s mother and cash from the house were also gone.

Search and police complaint

The family searched the local railway station, bus stand and nearby areas, but found no trace of her. A relative named Rakesh filed a complaint with Madanganj police station.

Police have now registered a case and launched an investigation to trace both the missing bride and the matchmaker Jitendra, who is also absconding.

Possible case of planned fraud

According to police sources, the incident appears to be a well-planned case of matrimonial fraud. Families in the region have been cautioned against such scams, where fake marriages are used as a cover for theft.

The shocking case has become a talking point in Kishangarh, highlighting the risks of blindly trusting unknown matchmakers and strangers in marriage alliances.