Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Biker harasses, touches woman inappropriately as he rides past her; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    A disturbing case of harassment unfolded on Lucknow’s Shaheed Path when a 21-year-old woman, returning home on her scooter, was inappropriately touched by a bike rider. 

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    A disturbing case of harassment unfolded on Lucknow’s Shaheed Path when a 21-year-old woman, returning home on her scooter, was inappropriately touched by a bike rider. The incident, which occurred around 10.15 pm on Sunday, was captured in full by a vigilant passer-by, and the victim, braving the trauma, filed an FIR on Tuesday.

    The young woman, a resident of LDA Kanpur Road, was heading home after a late work meeting in Sushant Golf City. As she approached Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path, an unknown man on a bike began following her closely.

    In a shocking turn of events, the biker brazenly touched her waist from behind before speeding away. The woman, stunned and shaken, momentarily struggled to regain control of her scooter. The entire act was filmed by another bike rider following them.

    Despite her quick response in contacting UP 112, the victim encountered frustrating delays in filing her complaint, as she was sent between various police stations before her case was finally registered at Bijnor police station, the one with jurisdiction over the crime scene.

    Also read: Caught on camera: Kanpur coaching centre teacher kisses, engages in obscene acts with female student (WATCH)

    According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Inspector Arvind Kumar Rana of Bijnor confirmed that an FIR had been lodged based on the woman's complaint, and cops are actively tracking the culprit using the bike’s registration number, which was captured on video.

    "Through the bike number, the accused has been traced, and teams have been formed to arrest him," DCP Keshav Kumar, overseeing South Zone, stated.

    Meanwhile, reflecting on the harrowing experience, the victim explained how she had slowed down her scooter in hopes of letting the man pass, but he continued to follow her until the harassment occurred.

