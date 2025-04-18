Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Choudhary received a clean chit in a police probe over his Holi-Eid remarks. The investigation found no misconduct, dismissing the complaint filed for alleged violation of Police Conduct Rules.

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Choudhary has been given a clean chit in the police investigation on Friday, regarding his remarks made during Holi and Eid.

The clean chit was granted based on the inquiry report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Law and Order). Statements of officials and residents of Sambhal district were recorded during the probe.

Statements of members of the committee who had honoured CO Chowdhary were also documented.

CO Anuj Choudhary had come under scrutiny for his comments during a peace committee meeting, where he had said: “Holi comes once a year, Jumma comes 52 times. If you want to serve sevai, you must also eat gujiya.”

Amitabh Thakur had filed a complaint alleging a violation of the Police Conduct Rules over these remarks. However, the investigation found no evidence supporting the allegations made by the complainant.

Earlier, on March 6, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said that those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors, as the Hindu festival comes only once a year.

"We have requested that the Muslim community, if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid," Chaudhary told the media.

Chaudhary added that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their own way.