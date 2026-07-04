BJP leaders held an organisational meeting in Lucknow, exuding confidence for the 2027 UP Assembly elections. The party aims for a bigger victory than 2017, focusing on strengthening its base and taking the government's work to the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday exuded confidence about the party's prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after an organisational meeting in Lucknow, saying the focus would be on strengthening the organisation and taking the government's performance to the people.

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Speaking after the meeting, Uttar Pradesh government minister Suresh Kumar Khanna asserted that the BJP was aiming for a bigger victory than before. "We are certainly moving towards not only winning the battle of 2027 but also advancing beyond the benchmarks set in 2017, and 'bicycle' won't just get a puncture--it will completely burst," Khanna said.

Organisational Strategy Outlined

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh described the meeting as an organisational exercise in which party leaders received guidance from the leadership. "Today's was an organisational meeting where we received guidance--all leaders received guidance from both the Chief Minister and the National President. I can only say that the National President's speech was extraordinary; the extent to which every MP and MLA drew inspiration from it is beyond imagination. Fueled by that inspiration and renewed energy, we have already begun organisational preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections," Singh said.

BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh said the party's national president Nitin Nabin was on a two-day organisational tour and had outlined the strategy for the next Assembly polls. "He reiterated our resolve for the 2027 elections--specifically, how the Bharatiya Janata Party can secure a victory even greater than the one achieved in 2017--and formulated an action plan to that end. He gave us the key strategy on how to take the report card of the government's work to the public, reaching every household through our ongoing campaigns," Bhupendra Singh said.

Focus on Government's Report Card

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Shashank Mani said party leaders and workers had been energised by the meeting. "We received excellent and highly energising guidance from the respected National President, the respected Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and Pankaj-ji. We have geared up to ensure our government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for the sake of nation-building. The public, the party workers, and we--the MPs and MLAs--all share a desire to carry forward the achievements realised through the 'double-engine' government over the past nine years. We will go among the people together to ensure the BJP's 'Lotus' blooms here again in the 2027 elections. I believe this will spark a new wave across the entire country," he said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that Nabin has urged party workers to communicate the transformation that has taken place, contrasting the despair prevalent in the country before 2014 with the hope and achievements witnessed over the last 12 years under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. "We must convey to the rural population how the nation has risen to become the world's fourth-largest economy.... Significant work has been done in Uttar Pradesh... Our government will return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, and this time with a massive majority...," Pal said.

Leaders Reiterate Resolve for Victory

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The upcoming 2027 elections are focused on the goal of advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Nitin Nabin visited Lucknow for the first time after assuming the role of National President."

Highlighting Nitin Nabin's message to party workers, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "With elections approaching in the state, he gave the party workers a key message: just as our party has been working with a spirit of service, dedication, and loyalty, we must continue to move forward with the same diligence and integrity, adhering to the party's principles and policies..."

Union Minister BL Verma said, "Our National President visited Lucknow today--his first such visit to the state capital. In this meeting with MLAs and MPs, we all received his guidance and inspiration. Every legislator left the meeting with a firm resolve to replicate the 2017 election results in the 2027 polls. We will certainly form a BJP government for the third consecutive term with a massive majority."

BJP MP Ravi Kishan termed the meeting "very splendid". "How to break the 2017 record in the 2027 elections with positivity... how to reach every person... every BJP worker, MLA, MP, and organisational member is devoted to Uttar Pradesh... It is only the BJP that will take you forward with this law and order and the double engine government," he said. (ANI)