Tibetan exiles in Shimla held a candlelight vigil for activist Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated at the UN to protest Chinese policies. Participants urged PM Modi to raise the Tibet issue, calling for global support for their cause.

Members of the Tibetan community-in-exile on Saturday held a candlelight peace march and vigil in Shimla to pay tribute to Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2 in protest against Chinese policies in Tibet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hundreds of Tibetan Buddhist monks, women, youth and members of the Tibetan community participated in the peaceful procession through the streets of Shimla, carrying candles and offering prayers in memory of the activist.

The gathering described the self-immolation as a desperate appeal to draw global attention to the plight of Tibetans and called for greater international support for their struggle to preserve their identity, religion and culture.

Call for India's Support

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin Sangrup, a Tibetan activist-in-exile, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the Tibet issue more forcefully, saying India's support would encourage the rest of the world to speak up. "Our brother sacrificed his life in front of the United Nations for the cause of Tibet. We follow the path of non-violence and do not harm others. Instead, we sacrifice ourselves for our cause. It is painful that the United Nations has remained silent despite decades of suppression in Tibet," he said.

He alleged that recent Chinese policies, including the newly introduced "Ethnic Unity Law", posed a serious threat not only to Tibetans but also to other ethnic communities and anyone speaking in support of Tibet or the Dalai Lama. "India has always supported us, but now it is time for Prime Minister Modi to speak for Tibet. If India stands with Tibet, the whole world will gain the confidence to stand with us. A free Tibet would also contribute to India's long-term security," he said.

Sangrup said the Tibetan community would continue holding prayers for 49 days in accordance with Buddhist traditions for the peaceful rebirth of the deceased activist. He added that around 158 Tibetans have self-immolated over the years for the Tibetan cause and described the latest incident as the first such case outside Tibet and in front of the UN headquarters.

A Peaceful Movement Amid Displacement

Another Tibetan volunteer-in-exile, Tsering Paldon, told ANI that Tibetans have lived in exile since 1959 after losing their homeland and have continued to pursue a peaceful movement despite decades of displacement. "We have been refugees for nearly seven decades. Our people have always followed the peaceful path shown by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. But after so many years, the world has still not paid enough attention to our struggle. Those who sacrificed themselves hoped that the international community and the United Nations would finally hear our voice," she said.

Referring to China's recently enacted "Law of Ethnic Unity and Progress", Paldon claimed the legislation would promote compulsory use of Mandarin and threaten the cultural identity of Tibetans, Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. "If children are forced to study only in Mandarin, future generations may gradually lose their language, culture and identity. This peaceful march is dedicated to all our martyrs and is a call for the world to stand with Tibet," she said. (ANI)