Three workers were rescued and two others remain trapped after a two-storey building collapsed during renovation in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-II. A multi-agency rescue operation, including the NDRF, is underway to save the trapped workers.

Three workers were rescued while two others remained trapped after a two-storey building undergoing renovation collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase-II on Saturday. The incident occurred at Plot No. 28/9 near Hotel The Fern.

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Rescue Operation and Status of Trapped Workers

Police, administrative officials, fire brigade personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a search and rescue operation after the building collapsed.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said around five labourers were trapped inside when the building collapsed during renovation work. "Three people who were trapped inside have been safely rescued; they sustained minor injuries, have been hospitalized, and have received medical aid. However, two people remain trapped inside," Joshi said.

He said the NDRF, police administration and fire department were jointly carrying out the rescue operation using specialised equipment to lift the concrete slab. According to the mayor, the two trapped workers were conscious, communicating with rescuers, and their condition was stable. He added that a medical team from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had also been called to provide medical assistance at the site if required.

Official Statements and Speculation

Joshi further said that, considering the rainy season, the administration should stop renovation work during such periods.

MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, said, "We learned that a co-working space operated inside on a rental basis, so labourers were engaged there as well. But this incident likely occurred due to structural deficiencies. It hasn't even been raining. We will know more once the official report is out. Three or four have already been taken away in ambulances, and it is reported that two others are still trapped inside..."

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said all agencies were making every effort to rescue those trapped and expressed hope that everyone would be brought out safely.

Initial Response Efforts

Earlier, police, administrative officials and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and initiated debris clearance and search operations after the collapse. The NDRF later joined the operation. (ANI)