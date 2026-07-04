Ayodhya Police will question five jailed accused in the Ram Mandir donation 'theft' case. The Sant Mandal has backed Trust Secretary Champat Rai, while the SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.

Police to Interrogate Jailed Accused

The Ayodhya Police have received court permission to interrogate five individuals currently imprisoned in connection with the Ram Mandir donation 'theft' case, police sources said. The accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Manish Yadav, will face questioning within the jail premises starting this Sunday, during which their statements will be formally recorded.

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Police sources have indicated that investigators may subsequently move to secure the custody of the accused individually for further interrogation, depending on the information gathered during these initial sessions. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together details surrounding the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Sant Mandal Backs Champat Rai

Earlier, the Ayodhya Sant Mandal had extended its full support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, urging the Trust not to accept his resignation amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

At a press conference on Friday, the saints said they have known Champat Rai for many years and have complete faith in his integrity and conduct. They described him as a dedicated and honest individual, asserting that allegations being circulated in sections of the media are baseless and without evidence.

The Sant Mandal noted that Champat Rai himself had requested an SIT probe into the matter, calling it a reflection of his commitment to transparency and justice. The saints also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government's prompt decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations.

They said that despite facing continuous criticism and allegations in the media, Champat Rai has maintained silence and dignity. The saints assured him of their blessings and full support, while praising his patience during the controversy.

The Sant Mandal also sought clarification from Trust member Govind Dev Giri, asking why concerns were not raised earlier. They demanded an explanation regarding the decision.

SIT Probe Extended, Trust Meeting Scheduled

On the other hand, the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is scheduled for July 6.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.