PM Narendra Modi launched development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan and inaugurated a semiconductor facility in Gujarat, advancing India's infrastructure, energy, and electronics manufacturing goals under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated and inaugurated major development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan and launched commercial production at a semiconductor facility in Gujarat, advancing India's infrastructure, energy security, and electronics manufacturing goals.

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PM Modi Launches Major Projects in Rajasthan

The visit commenced in Rajasthan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan's Balotra.

Jodhpur Airport and UDAN Scheme Launched

PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launched the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme during his visit to Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present with him on the occasion.

Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually. Meanwhile, a provision of approximately Rs 28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.

HPCL Refinery to Boost Energy Security

PM Modi also inaugurated the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra, which will strengthen India's energy security, boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment and accelerate economic transformation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Inaugurated the integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical Complex, the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra today. This landmark project will strengthen India's energy security, boost domestic manufacturing, generate employment and accelerate economic transformation. The Prime Minister termed it another milestone in the journey towards a self-reliant India. "It is another milestone in our journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Semiconductor Production Kicks Off in Gujarat

Later in the day, in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, highlighting India's growing momentum in semiconductor manufacturing and its vision to become a global chip hub.

Addressing the event here, the Prime Minister said he was confident the facility would soon achieve its production target. He said, "I've been told that 200 million chips will be produced here every year from now on. I am firmly confident that you will achieve it soon. This confidence also stems from the fact that the Semicon India programme is gaining momentum. STEP BY STEP, BRICK BY BRICK, and now CHIP BY CHIP. We have set a target of manufacturing 500 million chips annually. I am confident that you will achieve this target very soon. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at CG Semi."

Advancing 'Make in India' and Electronics Value Chain

PM Modi said India has become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and exporter, with electronic production rising nearly seven times and electronics exports increasing about eleven times since 2014. "Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer and also the second-largest mobile exporter. Today, India's total electronic production has increased by nearly 7 times compared to 2014. Electronics exports have increased by nearly 11 times," he said.

PM Modi said that India's semiconductor growth is not sudden but part of a decade-long electronics revolution. He explained that India is now moving from finished products to components and finally to semiconductors, aiming to build the entire electronics value chain within the country. He described this as a key step in the roadmap for a developed India and the next phase of the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The expansion of the semiconductor industry in India did not happen suddenly. This is the next step of the electronics revolution that has come to India over the past decade. First Product, then Components, and now Semiconductor. Meaning the entire 'VALUE CHAIN of ELECTRONICS' will be in India. This is the roadmap for a developed India. This is the next phase of Make in India," he said. Highlighting India's semiconductor ambitions, PM Modi said, "Five years ago, India resolved that we would make the country a semiconductor hub. We have moved forward with the mantra of Design in India, 'Make in India', and today, commercial production of chip packaging is also starting in the country's third semiconductor plant." (ANI)